Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

CZR stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

