Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadiz by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cadiz by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

