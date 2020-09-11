C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $4,739,055.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70.

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 687 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total transaction of $384,864.27.

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $831.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $897.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $831.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.54.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after acquiring an additional 210,065 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 138.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 51.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.64.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

