Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Phillip R. Cabrera purchased 8,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Owen Beacom sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $69,061.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $763,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,600 shares of company stock worth $1,481,612 over the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.