Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.
Byline Bancorp stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
