Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 6th

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.
NYSE BY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera purchased 8,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $110,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Byline Bancorp
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.