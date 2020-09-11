Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 6th

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

NYSE BY opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $459.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera purchased 8,100 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $110,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,612. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

