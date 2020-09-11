Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

BG stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 86.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bunge by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

