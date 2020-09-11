Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) to Neutral

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) was downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Innate Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

IPHA stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

