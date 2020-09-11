Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Sells $1,466,100.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,886,754.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Brooks Automation by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 112.8% in the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.