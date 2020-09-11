Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Sells $1,359,000.00 in Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $1,359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,753.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

