Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

BPY stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 754,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 121,519 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 89,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

