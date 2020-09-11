Brokerages Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.17. Visa reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,008,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,160,628,000 after buying an additional 69,580 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,630,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $507,895,000 after acquiring an additional 62,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $202.09 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.