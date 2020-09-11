Brokerages Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Target reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

TGT opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.40. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after purchasing an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target (TGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.