Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.39. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,153,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $194.57 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.47 and a 12 month high of $207.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

