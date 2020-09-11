Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after acquiring an additional 293,420 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,458,000 after buying an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175,322 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,032,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.