Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

NYSE:DE opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

