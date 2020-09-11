Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.90. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,012.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 556,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,585,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,670,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after buying an additional 238,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,913,000 after buying an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

