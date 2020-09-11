Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.54. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $219.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

