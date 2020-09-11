BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.61. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $2,705,607.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,743 shares of company stock worth $4,960,687. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

