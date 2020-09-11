Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $387.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.10. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 3,060 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,060 shares of company stock worth $186,253. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDGE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,461,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

