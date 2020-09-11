BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

LON BP opened at GBX 262.25 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. BP has a one year low of GBX 222.85 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 532.50 ($6.96). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 282.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 313.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

