Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.
Shares of EPAY opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -189.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $255,124.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
