Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of EPAY opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -189.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $255,124.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,178,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

