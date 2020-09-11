Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $386,671.09 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,931,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

