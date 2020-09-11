Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells $386,671.09 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,931,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
