Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder Sells $4,739,055.30 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.11, for a total value of $7,891,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total value of $1,281,185.70.

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total value of $8,793,600.00.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total value of $632,716.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 687 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total value of $384,864.27.

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total value of $5,103,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total value of $5,276,500.00.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $831.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61 and a beta of 1.00. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $897.50.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $353.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,716.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.