BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 681,906 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,749,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after acquiring an additional 896,406 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

