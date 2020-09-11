Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Trading 22.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $146,022.32 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,748,106 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

