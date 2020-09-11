BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

BJRI stock opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $780.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

