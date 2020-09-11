Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Bitauto alerts:

NYSE:BITA opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68. Bitauto has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bitauto will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bitauto by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bitauto in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bitauto in the first quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bitauto by 2,781.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bitauto by 565.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitauto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitauto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.