BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a PE ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.57.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

