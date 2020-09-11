BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.
NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.82 million, a PE ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.57.
In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 211,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
