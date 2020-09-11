BidaskClub Upgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to “Sell”

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WASH. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 54.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

