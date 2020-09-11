BidaskClub Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Sell

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 630.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 86,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

