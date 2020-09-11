BidaskClub Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) to “Hold”

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

