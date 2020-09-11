BidaskClub Upgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Hold

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 95.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 24.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.