BidaskClub Upgrades Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) to “Hold”

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.41.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

