BidaskClub Upgrades HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to “Sell”

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,453 shares of company stock worth $211,587 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.