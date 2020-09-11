BidaskClub Upgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to “Hold”

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.