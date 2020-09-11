BidaskClub Upgrades Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Sell

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of EBTC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 58.4% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

