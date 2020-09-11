BidaskClub Upgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Strong-Buy

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $368.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.22. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

