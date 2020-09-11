BidaskClub Upgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to “Sell”

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNFT. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $328.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 256,115 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

