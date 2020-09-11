BidaskClub Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to “Sell”

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARDX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $525.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $162,127.28. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 72,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $490,036.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,220 shares of company stock valued at $173,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.