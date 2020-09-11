BidaskClub Lowers ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACMR. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of ACMR opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.58 million, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.78.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $427,230.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,259 shares of company stock worth $8,330,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $7,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth $2,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 66,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at about $2,645,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

