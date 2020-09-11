BidaskClub Downgrades Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Sell

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $726,717.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,766. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 751.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

