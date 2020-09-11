BidaskClub Downgrades FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) to Sell

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,319 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 168,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 73,112 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 48,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

