BidaskClub Downgrades CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Hold

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $493.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,759.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $5,524,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and sold 1,519,448 shares worth $13,461,198. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

