BidaskClub Downgrades ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) to Buy

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.34. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $354.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 237.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

