Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $29,003,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $25.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,299,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,697,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Liberty Global by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after acquiring an additional 708,570 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 367,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.