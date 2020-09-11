Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $729,042.96 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total transaction of $729,042.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,560,829.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total transaction of $726,630.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $629,790.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jane Huang sold 3,921 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $784,200.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Jane Huang sold 2,079 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $416,402.91.

On Monday, June 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $369,256.05.

Shares of BGNE opened at $238.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $256.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 46.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 52.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

