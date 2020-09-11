Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of BZH opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $533.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.40 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 288,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 28.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 103.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

