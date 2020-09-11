Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Insider William D. Humphries Sells 5,667 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE BHC opened at $15.65 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.