Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Insider William D. Humphries Sells 5,667 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BHC opened at $15.65 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.