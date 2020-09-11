Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.94 ($63.46).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €54.51 ($64.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.87. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.