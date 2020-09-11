Barclays Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $530.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $476.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.66 and a 200-day moving average of $393.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock worth $45,233,399 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

